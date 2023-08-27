Lions Mourn Loss Of Longtime Coach Rich Stubler

The BC Lions were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of long-time coach and Grey Cup champion Rich Stubler on Sunday.

Stubler first served as Lions defensive coordinator in 2000, when his unit helped pave the way for a Grey Cup championship, before returning in the same role from 2012-13 and once again in 2019. Stubler was also with the Lions as defensive line coach in 2010.

A Grey Cup champion with Hamilton (1986), Edmonton (1993), British Columbia (2000), Toronto (2004) and Calgary (2014), Stubler began his CFL coaching career with the Tiger-Cats from 1983-89 and enjoyed successful stops south of the border including with Colorado State (1979-82) and the University of Oregon (1996-97)

Said co-GM and director of football operations Neil McEvoy:

“Rich was a Giant in Canadian football. Along with being instrumental in our Grey Cup win in 2000, he had a profound impact on many Lion players throughout his various tenures as a coach with the BC Lions.”