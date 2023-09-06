VA, Mauger And The O-Line Collect Weekly Honour Roll Nods

It was a complete team effort in Saturday’s 34-25 win at Montreal and a handful of BC Lions have earned some solid recognition. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., defensive back Quincy Mauger and the entire offensive line collected week 13 CFL Honour Roll nods powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Adams Jr.- 83.5 PFF Grade

For the seventh time already this season, Adams Jr. eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark while completing 21 of 33 passes and firing three touchdown passes against no interceptions. Adams Jr. completed at least one pass to seven different targets and also chipped in on the ground with 54 rushing yards.

Mauger- 82.9 PFF Grade

In a classic night of ‘bend but don’t break’ defence, Mauger was a standout with three defensive tackles, one sack and a late end zone interception in tight coverage against top receiver Austin Mack. That takeaway helped preserve the gritty road win.

Lions’ O-Line- 74.8 PFF Grade

Kelly Bates’ unit turned in one of their better outings of the season as the offense racked up 122 rushing yards, 68 for Mizzell in addition to Adams Jr.’s 54, while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The offence finished with 427 net yards in the victory. The top three performers from the Lions’ offensive line unit on Saturday were Jarell Broxton (74.8 Grade), Andrew Peirson (68.3 Grade) and Kent Perkins (59.4 Grade).

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com