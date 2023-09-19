Lions Add American LB Petrishen To Practice Squad

The BC Lions today announced the signing of American linebacker John Petrishen to the club’s practice roster.

Petrishen (6-1, 225 lbs)- the native of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania signed with the Buffalo Bills as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 and attended mini-camps with both the Bills and Washington Commanders.

After four years and two full seasons at Penn State, Petrishen transferred to the University of Pittsburgh from 2019-21 and would register 88 total tackles (33 solo, 55 assisted),10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks across 33 games. As a senior, he had a team-leading three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown while earning an All-ACC Honourable Mention.