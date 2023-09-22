Lions Are Playoff Bound Following Victory In Edmonton

(Edmonton, AB)- The BC Lions are heading to the playoffs for a second consecutive season as they officially punched their tickets to the November dance with Friday’s 37-29 win over the Edmonton Elks.

This marks the first time the squad has qualified for the post-season in back-to-back years since a remarkable 20-season streak came to an end in 2017.

With a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Friday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, the Lions would also secure a home playoff date for the second straight year. In 2022, the Lions took down Calgary 30-16 in the Western Semi-Final in front of over 30,000 fans.

Tickets for our third annual Orange Shirt Day game start at just $25 and can be purchased HERE.

Next Friday’s game is presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA! Local 1611 and supported by Fortis BC, Pomerlau Construction and Leavitt Machinery.