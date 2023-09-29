Lions Nail Down Home Playoff Game For Second Straight Season

For a second straight season, the BC Lions’ November journey will begin in front of our great fans as the club secured a home playoff date with Friday’s 33-26 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 11-4-0 Lions will be at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for either the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 4 or the Western Final on Saturday, November 11. Kickoff for both of those games will be 3:30 pm Pacific Time.

Friday’s victory also keeps the Lions tied with Winnipeg for first in the Western Division ahead of a massive showdown here next Friday, October 6 at 7:00 pm. It’s the Gravy Bowl presented by Save-On-Foods with the winner being firmly planted in the driver’s seat for a Western Division crown.

Click HERE to secure tickets for next Friday’s contest.

Playoff pre-sale ticket access for Lions media partners and insiders begins next Wednesday, October 4 while single-game tickets for the general public open on Wednesday, October 11.

Click HERE for more info on how to become a BC Lions insider.