Adams Jr., Hatcher & Lions’ O-Line Collect CFL Honour Roll Nods

Friday was an offensive masterpiece and a few key Lion artists have been recognized for their efforts. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., wide receiver Keon Hatcher and the BC Lions’ offensive line unit have both been named to the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Adams Jr. (91.2 PFF Grade)– along with recording a season-high 458 passing yards, Adams was on fire with three touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 27 of 36 attempts (75.0 percent rate). Adams Jr. has now recorded 300 or more passing yards in six of his last seven outings and enters this week’s first-place clash against Winnipeg as the CFL’s leader with 4,005 passing yards.

Hatcher (82.8 PFF Grade)- the sure-handed Hatcher enjoyed a career-best 172 yards on ten completions while hauling in a 34-yard touchdown strike in the final minute of the opening half to help open the floodgates. Hatcher’s 1,103 receiving yards is second in the CFL behind Winnipeg’s Dalton Shoen. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for a second straight campaign.

Offensive Line (80.8 Grade)-despite being shorthanded, the unit helped Adams Jr. and company rack up over 500 yards of net offence. The top individual offensive line performers last week were Jarell Broxton (63.0 Grade), Andrew Peirson (60.3 Grade) and Andrew Peirson (59.1 Grade).