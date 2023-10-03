Vernon Adams Jr. Makes Grade As CFL Announces Honour Roll For September

CFL passing leader Vernon Adams Jr. earned some more recognition on Wednesday as the league announced its Honour Roll members for the month of September. Adams Jr. came out on top amongst CFL quarterbacks with a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.3.

Adams Jr. (86.3 Grade for September)- Big Play VA was on fire last month, leading the squad to a 4-0 record while completing 90 of 132 passes for 1,354 yards and 11 touchdowns and also adding 121 rushing yards on 12 carries as the Leos climbed into a tie with Winnipeg for first in the West Division.

The CFL’s passing leader (4,005 yards) also recorded a season-high 458 yards through the air when the Lions took down Saskatchewan last Friday. Adams Jr. also earned Honour Roll nominations in weeks 13 and 17.

Wide receiver Justin McInnis was also recognized as the CFL’s highest-graded receiver (78.8) for September. In three starts filling in for the injured Dominique Rhymes, McInnis hauled in 14 receptions fir 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Adams Jr. and the Lions play host to Winnipeg in Friday’s Gravy Bowl presented by Save-On-Foods. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm with the winner taking over sole possession of top spot in the West. Adult tickets start at just $25 while youth 17 and under get in for only $10.

