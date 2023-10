BC Lions’ kicker Sean Whyte has earned recognition for a solid week 18 outing as the CFL announced its weekly Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Whyte (76.3 PFF Grade)- was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts against the Blue Bombers, the longest coming from 44 yards out, while he also made good on both of his convert attempts in the overtime loss. Whyte continues to lead the CFL with a 93.8 field goal percentage (45/48) while his 45 successful field goals are second in the league to Calgary’s Rene Peredes. The White Rock product has also made 40 of 41 convert attempts in 2023.