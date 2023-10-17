BC Lions 2023 CFL Playoff Scenarios

Vancouver, BC- Trying to wrap your head around playoff scenarios? We have you covered!

We’ve had a lot of questions come in online and through email asking: “When is the BC Lions home playoff game?”

Well, we’ll try and spell out the scenarios for you plain and simple, at least as much as we can.

Finish First in the West & We Host the Nov 11 Western Final



A win against Calgary this Friday, October 20 means first place in the West is still possible for the Lions. We would then need the Blue Bombers to lose their last two games of the season. They host Edmonton on Saturday, October 21 and then they’re in Calgary next Friday, October 27.

Because the Blue Bombers own the tie-breaker (two wins in the three-game season series), the BC Lions will have to finish 13-5 and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will finish at 12-6.

So to make it simple: one BC win and Two Winnipeg losses = the Lions will finish in first place in the West and get the bye, AND will host the Western Division Final on Saturday, November 11th at 3:30pm at Save on Foods Field at BC Place.

Here’s where it gets interesting…

Finish Second in the West & We Host the Nov 4 Western Semi-Final

A Lions Win and one Bombers win = 2nd place in the Western Division and the Leos will host the Western Division semi-finals on Saturday, November 4th at 3:30 pm.

A Lions loss and you can toss out all the scenarios. A loss to Calgary and the Lions are locked into second place.

Get Your Playoff Tickets!



Depending on what happens, our home playoff game is either going to be on November 4 or November 11. A win by BC against Calgary this Friday and there’s still hope for the bye and the hosting the Western Division final on November 11. But it would be out of our hands.

Either way, click the button below and secure your playoffs tickets. Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is going to be rocking no matter what the date!

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com