Adams Jr. Headlines Week 19 Honour Roll

It was a complete team effort in Friday’s victory in Hamilton and several key BC Lions have been recognized in the CFL’s weekly Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., wide receiver Alexander Hollins, linebacker Josh Woods, kicker Sean Whyte and the entire offensive line earned the top positional PFF Grades for Week 19.

Adams Jr.- 91.9 Grade- It was another solid night for the CFL’s passing leader as he completed 21 of 30 attempts for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Adams needs 347 passing yards on Friday to reach 5,000 for the first time in his career.

Hollins- 75.3 Grade– “Batman’ delivered once again with seven receptions for 85 yards and a big fourth-quarter touchdown grab to put them ahead 30-24. Hollins’ 1,157 receiving yards are second on the squad behind Keon Hatcher and fifth overall in the CFL.

Woods- 85.9 Grade- The versatile linebacker came up with the game’s biggest defensive play, returning a Bo Levi Mitchell interception 46 yards for the game’s first touchdown to open the second quarter. Woods added one defensive tackle and one special teams stop on the night.

Whyte- 84.2 Grade- Just another night at the office for the pride of White Rock as he made good on all four field goal attempts including a 48-yarder as the clock struck zero to seal the victory. Whyte earns his second straight Honour Roll selection.

Lions Offensive Line- 71.6 Grade- The big boys up front helped the offence put together 345 yards of net offence and 22 first downs. The top individual performers in Hamilton were Jarell Broxton (73.9 Grade), Sukh Chungh (66.1 Grade) and Kent Perkins (65.8 Grade).