Betts, Whyte Earn CFL Award Nominations

The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday the division finalists for its Most Outstanding Player Awards with a pair of Lions getting recognized.

As voted on by the Football Reporters of Canada, Mathieu Betts was nominated for Most Outstanding Defensive Player with Sean Whyte getting the nod for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The winners will be unveiled at the CFL Player Awards on Thursday, November 16 as part of festivities for the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton.

Betts, Most Outstanding Defensive Player- it was a historic season for the defensive end out of Laval as Betts’ CFL-best 18 sacks set a new single-season Canadian record previously shared by Lion legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westermann.

Betts recorded multiple sacks on four occasions this season, including three in a 30-6 victory at Winnipeg on June 22. His 42 tackles led all Lion defensive linemen. Toronto Argonauts defensive back Adarius Pickett is the East Division nominee.

Previous Lions to win Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Bill Baker (1976), James ‘Quick’ Parker (1984 and 1986), Greg Stumon (1987), Brent Johnson (2006), Cameron Wake (2007 and 2008), Solomon Elimimian (2014 and 2016) and Adam Bighill (2015).

Whyte, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player– continuing the excellent tradition of Lion kickers performing exceptionally into their late 30s, the White Rock native made good on 50 of 53 field goal attempts (94.3 per cent).

Whyte also made all but one of his 45 convert attempts and surpassed the 200-game mark of his brilliant career in 2023. Earlier this morning, Whyte was announced as the CFL’s October Honour Roll recipient for kickers with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 92.1. Toronto Argonauts running back/returner Javon Leake is the East Division nominee.

Previous Lions to win CFL Most Outstanding Player: Jimmy Cunningham (2000), Ian Smart (2007) and Paul McCallum (2011).