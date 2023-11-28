Lions Sign Trio Of 2023 Draft Picks

The BC Lions today announced the signings of three Nationals: linebacker Markcus Jean-Loescher and defensive backs Jassin States-McClean and Charlie Ringland.

Jean-Loescher (6’2, 225 lbs)- attended 2023 training camp in Kamloops after being selected in round four (34th overall) in last year’s Draft. The Toronto native appeared in 18 games over three seasons (2019, 2021-22) at Saint Mary’s while recording 79 total tackles (57 solo, 22 assisted), six tackles for a loss, two sacks, and three pass breakups. Markcus’s dad Nautyn Mckay-Loescher was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2004 and would suit up in 55 games over four seasons with the club while winning a Grey Cup in 2006.

States-McClean (6’2, 180 lbs)- also a 2023 training camp attendee, the Halifax native appeared in 27 games over four seasons at Saint Mary’s (2018-19, 2021-22) and racked up 40 solo tackles plus an interception. States-McClean also suited up in the 2022 East-West Bowl. States-McLean was drafted in round six (52nd overall).

Ringland (6’1, 198 lbs)- inks his first CFL contract after missing the 2023 campaign due to a knee injury. The Winnipeg native was selected in round five (43rd overall) last May following a solid tenure at the University of Saskatchewan where he recorded 86 solo tackles, 15 pass knockdowns, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Recorded three interceptions in the 2022 Hardy Cup Semi-Final win over Manitoba while earning Canada West All-Star accolades that same year.