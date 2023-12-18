Lions Sign Three To Defence, Including Veteran Woods III

The BC Lions announced today the addition of three Americans: defensive back Lawrence Woods III, linebacker Jake Carlock and defensive lineman Janathian Turner.

Woods III (5’9, 180 lbs)- suited up in 21 games over the past two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and registered 23 defensive tackles. Woods was also a factor on special teams with 56 kickoff returns for 1,267 yards and a touchdown to go along with 11 tackles. He previously attended 2021 training camp with the New Orleans Saints.

The native of St. Louis, Missouri appeared in 25 games at Truman State from 2017-19 while recording 79 tackles (49 solo, 30 assisted, 27 pass knockdowns, five interceptions and two sacks. Returned eight kickoffs for 869 yards and five touchdowns and six punts for 52 yards.

Carlock (6’3, 225 lbs)- originally signed with the Lions ahead of the 2021 season before announcing his retirement ahead of training camp. Carlock got his first taste of pro experience in 2019 pre-season with the New York Giants which included an interception return touchdown in a game against the New York Jets.

The native of Babylon, New York transferred from Stony Brook to Long Island for his final two years of college and went on to record 133 combined tackles and four interceptions while winning NE10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Turner (6’3, 306 lbs)- The native of Atlanta, Georgia enjoyed a productive college career at Gardner-Webb where he suited up in 51 games over five seasons while recording 195 combined tackles (74 solo, 121 assisted), 22.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks and one pass knockdown.