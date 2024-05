(Kamloops)- The BC Lions today made the following transactions:

Release from roster:

American running back Ronald Awatt

American wide receiver Jadakis Bonds

American wide receiver Bryson Daughtry

American defensive back Alonzo (LJ) Davis

American defensive lineman Tipa Galeai

National defensive back Dawson Marchant

American offensive lineman James Moore

American wide receiver Dezmon Patmon

American defensive back Bryce Watts

 2024 Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops resumes on Wednesday morning at Hillside Stadium. Our Training Camp Central page includes rosters, position charts and the daily practice schedule.