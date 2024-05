The BC Lions today announced the signing of American running back Jordan Terrell to the training camp roster.

Terrell (5โ€™10, 210 lbs)- the North Carolina native suited up in 37 games at Barton from 2023, racking up 5,487 yards and 44 touchdowns on 969 carries. A 2023 All-American and two-time All-South Atlantic Conference recipient, Jordan rushed for a school record 403 yards in a 2023 win over Erksine. That total was 22 yards shy of the Division II single-game record.

The Lions also announced the following transaction on Thursday:

Release from roster:

American defensive back Denzel Williams.