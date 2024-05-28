980 CKNW Takes Over As Lions Audio Network Flagship

The BC Lions announced today a return to their broadcast roots as 980 CKNW takes over as flagship station of the Lions Audio Network. For an eighth consecutive season, the dynamic duo of Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta will deliver the action to Lions fans province-wide. The first CKNW broadcast goes Friday, May 31 when we host the Edmonton Elks to wrap up pre-season.

“980 CKNW has been a major pillar on the British Columbia broadcast landscape for decades,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

“Our club is excited to re-unite with 980 CKNW where MOJ and Giulio are no strangers to the NW audience. It is the perfect match for our special 70th season of Lions football.”

“We are thrilled to have the BC Lions return to 980 CKNW,” said Sara Hyde, director, talk and talent at 980 CKNW and Corus Entertainment.

“With the BC Lions celebrating their 70th season and 980 CKNW marking its 80th anniversary this year, this is a perfect partnership of two Vancouver institutions—especially in a year when Vancouver hosts the 111th Grey Cup.”

980 CKNW will also serve as the new home of BC Lions On Tap every Tuesday evening at an expanded time of 10:00-11:00 pm. Hosted by Marjanovich and Lion personalities Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski, the program presented by Molson Coors serves as a primer for the club’s upcoming games and special events with appearances from Lion players, coaches and club executives. The first six locations for BC Lions On Tap are as follows.

Tuesday, June 4: Boston Pizza Central City-10153 King George Blvd., Surrey

Tuesday, June 11: Hops Northwest Pub- 48 8th Street, New Westminster

Tuesday, June 18: BC Kitchen at Parq Vancouver– 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tuesday, June 25: Kennedys Pub– 11906 88th Avenue, Delta

Tuesday, July 2: Lougheed Village Bar Grill– 9304 Salish Court, Burnaby

Tuesday, July 9: Boston Pizza Guildford-15125 100 Avenue, Surrey

Additional notes on Lions Audio broadcasts in 2024: