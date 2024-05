(Kamloops)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor to the camp roster.

Taylor (6’1, 295 lbs)- the Miami, Fla. native spent the majority of 2022 on the Detroit Lions’ practice roster after signing as a non-drafted free agent that April. Taylor was waived by the team in May 2023.

In 65 games at Appalachian State from 2017-21, Taylor recorded 137 total tackles (67 solo, 70 assisted), 46 tackles for a loss, 26.5 sacks, ten knockdowns, a pair of fumble recoveries and one interception.

The big lineman earned first team All-Sun Belt honours in each of his final three seasons with the Mountaineers.