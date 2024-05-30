Game Preview | Lions vs. Elks

The training camp pressure has come to an end. Now marks the occasion of making one last impression or for some of the veteran Lion players it represents the chance to shake out some cobwebs before the real season gets going one week from Sunday. The BC Lions are back home to clash with the Edmonton Elks for a final pre-season dress rehearsal on Friday (7PM/TSN/980 CKNW).

Throughout the last three weeks in Kamloops we have highlighted some of the key battles and broken down the impressive quality depth at multiple positions. Friday also represents a great chance for the coaching staff to put a bow on their evaluations before the tough task of final roster trimming takes place over the weekend.

“We’re excited to get going. Tomorrow night is going to be very important for us. There’s going to be some tough decisions that we’re going to have to make on Saturday, which is a good thing,” said Rick Campbell.

“I’ve always found if the decisions are easy that’s usually not a good thing. If we have to let go of a couple of really good players, that’s a good sign for the BC Lions.”

A great problem to have indeed. The home side will dress virtually everyone healthy and available, giving the great fans an opportunity to see some of their favourites for the first time in 2024. That includes starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and a stellar cast of wide receivers. That position group has a couple of starting spots up for grabs with more than a few prime candidates making a case. Music to the ears for the head coach.

“We’re going to need a guy or two that is new to us, new to the CFL step in,” he said.

“We definitely have a group of guys that are going to compete for those spots so it’s going to be interesting to see who steps up and fills those roles.”

Pre-season play also serves as a nice reminder to the task at end. Everyone knows it’s a ‘Grey Cup or bust’ mindset, regardless of the fact the game is being played in Vancouver. The entire Lions’ brass has done a good job of making sure everyone understands it’s a one week at a time situation.

“I’m all for high expectations. I’m a ‘do it’ guy, not ‘talk about doing it guy,” adds Campbell.

“I think they want to put their best foot forward. And that’s how camp was. It was very workmanlike. The thing I like is, they understand how hard it is to win in this league. You really need to be on point be and all in, so to speak, to beat anyone in this league. I think our guys understand that. We want to come out of training camp on Friday feeling good about our chances.”

Any way you slice it, having football back in downtown Vancouver is a pretty cool thing. All the fun gets going on Terry Fox Plaza with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports featuring games and activities for kids and Molson Coors beverages for $5 to those 19 and over. Secure your game tickets HERE.

5 Lions To Watch

QB # 3 Vernon Adams Jr.- the CFL’s passing leader from 2023 will get his first start since last November’s Western Final. Big Play VA has been the usual consummate leader and professional throughout his second Lions camp and is expected to play around a half or so on Friday night.

RB # 31 William Stanback- it was the addition many Lion fans and observers were pining for. In Stanback, the offence gets a bruising back with plenty to prove despite recently sipping from the Grey Cup in Montreal where he twice eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

WR # 18 Justin McInnis– the former ‘junior headtop’ has made it clear the moniker will stay in 2023 as his friend and former mentor Dom Rhymes begins a new chapter in Ottawa. McInnis is primed to take a starting spot in a slightly revamped Lion receiving corps.

DL # 96 Christian Covington– back home after a decade-long run in the NFL, Covington eagerly pointed out this will be his first time in BC Place since suiting up for Vancouver College in the grade eight provincial championship. Back in the rotation after sitting out with a bad hamstring in Kamloops, Covington will be a welcome addition on the defensive line.

DB # 17 Ciante Evans- a wild card in a secondary that has seen plenty of moving parts, Evans gets a crack at the field side halfback position. Like Stanback, he is another motivated veteran who brings recent championship experience.

The Visitors

Having already played their home pre-season tilt, Edmonton is dressing a mostly younger lineup. Seth Doege is listed as their staring quarterback with McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Tre Ford both sitting this one out. Of note, 2013 first-round pick and longtime Lion Hunter Steward gets a start at right guard.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com