Lions Transactions, Sunday June 2

The BC Lions today announced the following transactions.
Signed to practice roster agreements:
American wide receiver Stanley Berryhill
American defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko
National linebacker Terrence Ganyi
Global punter/kicker Carl Meyer
National wide receiver Kieran Poissant
American wide receiver Devin Ravenel
National defensive back Charlie Ringland
American defensive lineman Jonah Tavai
American running back Jordan Terrell
American offensive lineman Kory Woodruff
Released from the roster:
American running back Percy Agyei-Obese
National defensive back Siriman Bagayogo
American defensive lineman Sam Burton
American defensive back Chris Cooper
American wide receiver Jeff Cotton
American offensive lineman Jean Delance
American wide receiver Ed Lee
American linebacker Forrest Rhyne
American wide receiver Jalen Sample
American defensive back Marcus Sayles
American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor
American offensive lineman Maea Teuhema
The Lions open their 2024 regular season on Sunday, June 9 with a road clash at the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff is 4:00 pm PT with Bob Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta bringing you the action on 980 CKNW and the Lions Audio Network. A full practice schedule for the week will be sent out before Monday.