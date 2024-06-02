Lions Transactions, Sunday June 2

The BC Lions today announced the following transactions.

Signed to practice roster agreements:

American wide receiver Stanley Berryhill

American defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko

National linebacker Terrence Ganyi

Global punter/kicker Carl Meyer

National wide receiver Kieran Poissant

American wide receiver Devin Ravenel

National defensive back Charlie Ringland

American defensive lineman Jonah Tavai

American running back Jordan Terrell

American offensive lineman Kory Woodruff

Released from the roster:

American running back Percy Agyei-Obese

National defensive back Siriman Bagayogo

American defensive lineman Sam Burton

American defensive back Chris Cooper

American wide receiver Jeff Cotton

American offensive lineman Jean Delance

American wide receiver Ed Lee

American linebacker Forrest Rhyne

American wide receiver Jalen Sample

American defensive back Marcus Sayles

American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor

American offensive lineman Maea Teuhema

The Lions open their 2024 regular season on Sunday, June 9 with a road clash at the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff is 4:00 pm PT with Bob Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta bringing you the action on 980 CKNW and the Lions Audio Network. A full practice schedule for the week will be sent out before Monday.