Lions Football Punjabi To Be Heard On Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 All Season Long

The BC Lions are excited to announce the addition of Lions Football Punjabi to our menu of audio broadcasts in 2024.

Beginning with Sunday’s regular season opener at the Toronto Argonauts, Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal will call the action for all regular season and playoff games on Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600.

The duo returns after spearheading the CFL’s first-ever Punjabi radio broadcast on July 29, 2023 when the Lions prevailed 27-0 in Edmonton.

In a joint statement, Pandher and Thindal said:

“Punjabi fans are passionate about sports and connecting to their community. This Lions Punjabi broadcast will be a stepping stone for bridging Punjabis to the game of football and representing their home team. We expect a vast range of Punjabis to tune into the broadcasts and are also humbled to be a part of this historic moment and excited to promote this great game.”

Both broadcasters are lower mainland born and raised. Pandher’s first Lions memory was a 1986 game against Edmonton with his father who was a proud fan and season ticket holder.

Thindal attended his first Lions game in 1999 with the team becoming a big staple of his love for sports from a young age. Pandher and Thindal joined Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Launched in 2000, Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 broadcasts to the South Asian community in Greater Vancouver and Northwest Washington.

Bob Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta are back for an eighth consecutive season in the booth and can be heard on 980 CKNW and the Lions Audio Network serving long-time affiliates including CFAX 1070 in Victoria, AM 1150 in Kelowna and Radio NL serving Kamloops, Ashcroft, Shuswap/Sorrento, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Blue River and Avola.

Punjabi Translation

ਸ਼ੇਰ-ਏ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰੇਡੀਓ AM 600 ‘ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ‘ਚ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੁਣਾਈ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ। (ਵੈਨਕੂਵਰ)-ਬੀਸੀ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ 2024 ਵਿੱਚ ਸਾਡੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਦੇ ਮੀਨੂ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕਰਨਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਹਨ। ਟੋਰਾਂਟੋ ਅਰਗੋਨੌਟਸ ਵਿਖੇ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਓਪਨਰ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਹਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਤਕਦੀਰ ਥਿੰਦਲ ਸ਼ੇਰ-ਏ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰੇਡੀਓ AM 600 ‘ਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸੀਜ਼ਨਅਤੇ ਪਲੇਆਫ ਗੇਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਐਕਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਲ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ਇਹ ਜੋੜੀ 29 ਜੁਲਾਈ, 2023 ਨੂੰ CFL ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵਾਪਸ ਪਰਤੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਐਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੇ 27-0 ਨਾਲਜਿੱਤ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤੀ। ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਥਿੰਦਲ ਨੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਬਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸ. “ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਭਾਵੁਕ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦਾ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਦੀ ਖੇਡਨਾਲ ਜੋੜਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਘਰੇਲੂ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਗੀ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ ਕਦਮ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਅਸੀਂ ਉਮੀਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਪਲ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਨਿਮਰ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਮਹਾਨ ਖੇਡ ਨੂੰ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਹਾਂ। ਦੋਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਕ ਹੇਠਲੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਭੂਮੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਏ ਅਤੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਪੰਧੇਰ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਮੈਮੋਰੀ 1986 ਵਿੱਚ ਐਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫਉਸਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੇਡੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ ਜੋ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਣਮੱਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਅਤੇ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਟਿਕਟ ਧਾਰਕ ਸੀ। ਥਿੰਦਲ ਨੇ 1999 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਗੇਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਿਰਕਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਟੀਮ ਛੋਟੀ ਉਮਰ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਸਦੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਦਾਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਅਧਾਰ ਬਣ ਗਈ। ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਥਿੰਦਲ ਕ੍ਰਮਵਾਰ 2014 ਅਤੇ 2015 ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਕੀ ਨਾਈਟ ਇਨ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ। 2000 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ, ਸ਼ੇਰ-ਏ-ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰੇਡੀਓ AM 600 ਗ੍ਰੇਟਰ ਵੈਨਕੂਵਰਅਤੇ ਉੱਤਰੀ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਵਾਸ਼ਿੰਗਟਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਏਸ਼ੀਆਈ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਬੌਬ ਮਾਰਜਾਨੋਵਿਚ ਅਤੇ ਜਿਉਲੀਓ ਕਾਰਾਵਟਾ ਬੂਥ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਅੱਠਵੇਂ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਵਾਪਸ ਆ ਗਏ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ 980 CKNW ਅਤੇ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਆਡੀਓ ਨੈੱਟਵਰਕ ‘ਤੇ ਸੁਣਿਆ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ CFAX 1070, ਕੇਲੋਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ AM 1150 ਅਤੇ ਰੇਡੀਓ NL ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਹਿਯੋਗੀ ਹਨ। Shuswap/Sorrento, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Blue River ਅਤੇ Avola