Vernon Adams Jr. Earns Honour Roll Player Of Week

Vernon Adams Jr. earned CFL accolades on Tuesday morning as the quarterback was announced as the week two top Honour Roll recipient powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Adams Jr.’s 94.6 PFF grade led the class as he completed 17 of 29 passes for 277 yards and two touchdown strikes while also rushing for the eventual winning score in the fourth quarter as his Lions took down Calgary 26-17. Adams Jr. averaged 9.6 yards per completion while finishing with a passer efficiency rating of 113.7.

Big Play VA’s 640 passing yards through two games are third in the CFL, narrowly trailing Bo Levi Mitchell (695) and Trevor Harris (680) for the league lead.

The Lions continue preparations for Friday night’s matchup at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff is 5:30 pm on TSN and RDS. The 980 CKNW pre-game show gets underway at 4:30 pm with Bob Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta.

The game can also be heard on Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 with Harp Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal.