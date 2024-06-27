Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 24 EDM 21

(Vancouver)- They won’t apologize for winning ‘ugly’. That’s what the good teams need to do sometimes. The fact of the matter is, they got it done with a third win in four games across only 18 games to start their season. Sean Whyte’s 42-yard field goal as time expired lifted the hometown BC Lions past the Edmonton Elks 24-21 at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The winning kick capped off an eventful final moments in an otherwise uneventful second half. Now for some game takes.

Down To The Wire Yet Again

Vernon Adams Jr. and the offence sputtered in stretches and took a 13-12 lead into the final quarter. Up until that point, the only time they hit pay dirt was on a second quarter touchdown toss to William Stanback. But for the second time in as many weeks, they rallied in the fourth and executed when the time called for it most.

The key sequence began when David Mackie lost a fumble right before the goal line with the Lions still ahead by one. The turnover wiped out an impressive 98-yard drive that put them in position to potentially put it away.

On an ensuing drive aided by penalties, McLeod Bethel Thompson drove Edmonton down the field before Dakota Prukop punched one in to put them ahead 18-13. Mackie would then author a nice little redemption story with a one-yard touchdown run after the Lions got a fresh set of downs courtesy a review for pass interference on Ayden Eberhardt. Justin McInnis would end up hauling in the two-point conversion for a three-point lead.

“It shows the confidence that the coaching staff has in me. I didn’t think they were going to totally pull the plug on me but sometimes your mind circles a little bit when something goes wrong,” said Mackie after the win.

“It’s nice we got back in that situation and they had the trust to make that call again.”

The Elks would then equalize on a Boris Bede 52-yard field goal but it was too much time remaining for Adams and company. The CFL’s passing leader got them to well within Whyte’s range with a completion to Eberhardt and an eight-yard run by Stanback with another 15 yards coming by way of an Edmonton facemask penalty. At the end of the day, they got it done.

“I’m just proud of the fight. We just keep fighting, man. And if it’s going to take that fight to get a win, okay,” said the winning quarterback.

“But I know we know we can be better. Especially as an offence. We’re going to keep working.”

Adams finished his night 27/38 for 331 yards and the touchdown to Stanback. For a third straight contest he did not throw an interception and also confirmed after the win that there was no lingering problems from the abdominal strain that kept him out of Tuesday’s practice.

On this night it was Eberhardt who was his leading target with 78 yards on seven receptions. Just like we were saying about these receivers: a new leader every week.

“I’m so impressed with Ayden, man. He’s played three different positions in the last three weeks because of injury and he’s locked in,” explained Adams.

“He’s focused, making those plays and he told me to just give him an opportunity. And that’s what I was doing tonight. He was getting open, trying to give him the ball and he was making big plays. I appreciate him. He’s going to keep getting better.”

And on a night like this, you can be sure that everyone in the room is grateful to have the Surrey Rams legend kicking field goals.

“It’s pretty awesome to have a guy like Sean Whyte. It feels automatic,” added Mackie.

“I’m out there blocking for him but you just know you’ve got to block and then jog down the field to celebrate with him. Sometimes you’ve got to lock it in and run down and cover just in case. But it’s pretty cool to have a guy back there that you have absolute trust that if we’re in field goal range then we’re waking away with a win.”

Injury News

Rick Campbell confirmed post-game that linebacker Josh Woods will be lost for the season after injuring his knee on a collision in the first half. No doubt a tough blow for this improved linebacker group. Campbell also added an update that Ben Hladik will return next week after undergoing a procedure on his thumb on Wednesday.

Key Numbers

408- net offence for the Lions in this win. A shade below the clean 500 in Winnipeg but a solid output considering some of the points left out there.

11/11– Whyte remains perfect on the season as he doesn’t get docked for a miss after the bad snap. He’s hit 28 in a row dating back to last season. Mr. Automatic indeed.

8- the total number of players who got at least one reception. That includes Mackie and Stanback.

Next Up

The Lions will enjoy the Canada Day weekend before getting back to the practice field on Tuesday ahead of a week five road matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 9. Kickoff is 4:00 pm PT at Tim Hortons Field. The 0-3 Ticats pay a visit to 1-1 Ottawa in the final week three game across the CFL this Sunday.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com