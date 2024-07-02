Adams Jr. & Cottoy Collect Week Four Honour Roll Recognition

The Canadian Football League announced its week four Honour Roll recipients powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Tuesday with a pair of Lions being recognized:

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was the week’s top offensive performer while Jevon Cottoy made the grade as top wide receiver following the 24-21 victory over Edmonton.

Adams Jr. (89.5 PFF Grade)- along with going 27/38 for 338 yards and a touchdown pass, the CFL’s leading passer made at least one completion to eight different targets while also adding 33 rushing yards on six carries to help propel the home side to a third straight win.

Cottoy (77.5 PFF Grade)- ‘Big Cat’ enjoyed his best outing of the season with 68 yards on five receptions and six targets, with 33 of his yards coming after the catch. Cottoy’s longest reception of the night went for 16 yards to help setup a Sean Whyte field goal to put them ahead 13-11 right before halftime.

Adams, Cottoy and the Lions are back on the practice field today ahead of a week five battle at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Sunday, July 7. Kickoff at Tim Hortons Field is 4:00 pm.