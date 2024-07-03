Upper Bowl Is Open For July 13 Watermelon Smash

Our second annual Watermelon Smash is shaping up to be another well attended affair as the BC Lions announced today that upper bowl seating is open for the tilt with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 13. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 4:00 pm.

Tickets for the divisional showdown start $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under. Click HERE to secure your seats!

“The Watermelon Smash has become a major event on our summer calendar and we are very excited for another big crowd,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

“The bragging rights will be on the line both on the field and outside between our two great fanbases.”

The second annual Backyard Bash presented by PlayNow Sports gets going at 11:00 am and features an exciting series of games between Lions and Riders fans including yet another Watermelon eating contest.

The tailgate action also includes fun and games for the kids and a variety of food options while fans 19 and over can enjoy Molson Coors beverages for $5.