A Situational Kind Of Victory

Situational football was on display this weekend in downtown Vancouver. Sean Whyte added yet another feather to his already impressive career cap on Saturday as the clutch kicker tied Lui Passaglia’s franchise record of seven field goals in a single game. The legend Lui did it twice in fact: September 6, 1985 against Toronto at BC Place and then again on October 25, 1998 at old Taylor Field in Saskatchewan.

Whyte has continued to build on his own legendary status since his return home to the Lions. His streak of 39 consecutive field goals made (dating back to September of last season) is the longest in Lions history and now the second-longest in CFL history trailing only Lewis Ward at 69. Still a long way to go.

A few questions have also lingered over the reasoning behind kicking his seventh with no time left in Saturday’s victory over the Roughriders. In fact, one of the American newcomers not as familiar with some of the unique nuances of our league also seemed a little curious in the moment.

It wasn’t history that was on the mind of Rick Campbell. It was a possible tiebreaker scenario that could arise as it appears the Lions and Roughriders could be on a collision course for a Western Division crown all season long. With the clubs only meeting once more (October 12 in Regina), Campbell wanted to ensure this Lions win came by the largest possible margin as the head-to-head tiebreaker would come down to points for and against in the two meetings.

“Points,” confirmed he head coach.

“We play Calgary and Winnipeg three times, so that doesn’t factor in. Saskatchewan we only play them twice. I just remember watching the Winnipeg-Calgary game last night and Winnipeg got the tiebreaker on them by one point. We think that’s going to make a difference at the end of the year.

The way these guys are, if anything is going to tip the odds in our favour, we’re going to do it. Corey (Mace) and I talked about it. He knows it’s not about showing people up or doing anything like that. It’s trying to be smart and tip the odds in your favour.”

The Blue Bombers-Stampeders situational example is indeed relevant here. Winnipeg’s 41-37 victory on Thursday was amplified by a successful two-point convert after their go ahead major that gave Zach Collaros and company a one-point cushion in a possible tiebreaker with the Stampeders.

The teams currently both have two wins with their two-game season series already in the books. Kicking the convert would have only given them a three-point lead and not converting the two would also have given the Stampeders a chance to win it with a field goal before time expired. That’s the epitome of risk and reward.

Situational Praise For QB 1

Situational football is a term that gets used quite a bit but for the CFL’s passing leader, it came to fruition on Saturday. Vernon Adams Jr. willed his team to victory despite missing Jevon Cottoy and having his top target Justin McInnis exit on a couple of occasions due to leg cramps. Points were indeed left on the field and Adams Jr. might want a couple of throws back. Campbell said he learned a lot about his gunslinger after this gritty victory.

“You learn about people when things aren’t going right. When it’s easy and things are going well, that’s easy. When something goes wrong that he recomposed himself, was a total leader,” Campbell explained.

“We ate up a bunch of time on the clock and did a great job. He’s doing stuff that you don’t see all the time as far as burning time and managing the huddle. We were down a couple of starting receivers and guys filling in with guys like Mackie that just understand the whole playbook. Those are the things you appreciate.”

And they will look to correct those shortcomings ahead of next Sunday’s road battle at Calgary.

