Hatcher Is Back… And Cherishing Every Moment

When asked to re-live the surreal moments of last November’s Western Final in Winnipeg, Keon Hatcher pauses for a good 15 seconds of reflection. It quickly becomes clear he still can’t piece all the craziness together. Once it all comes back to him, the wide receiver remembers having a funny feeling before it even happened.

Before he had to be carried off in front of over 30,000 bloodthirsty Bomber fans.

Before he came to the quick realization his Grey Cup quest for 2023 was dead.

Before his teammate, T.J. Lee, was lifted to the medical tent by defensive line coach John Bowman just a few plays later with the exact same injury.

Achilles rupture. A brutal yet real reminder that the game of football doesn’t always love you back.

“It was Thursday practice at BC Place. Our last full practice of the season before we flew to Winnipeg,” Hatcher recalls.

“I caught a ball and, in my break, something just felt off. I knew I was fine. But for the next 48 hours up until game time, I was basically in treatment whenever I could be. Getting my foot scraped, getting it rubbed. Anything.”

When it was time to strap on the pads, adrenaline did its thing. Hatcher and the Lions’ only focus was taking care of business in the same place their previous season came to a sudden end. And then on their second offensive series, it all came to a crashing halt as Hatcher went down upon breaking his route. A non-contact injury that would end his playoff journey and in reality, deliver a crushing blow to the Lions’ hopes of delivering an upset and prevailing as West Division champions.

The week prior, Hatcher led the way with 195 yards receiving as the Lions dispatched Calgary to advance to another showdown in Manitoba. But in this moment, all Hatcher could do was look forward:

No matter that day’s outcome, he wouldn’t be suiting up in a Grey Cup. He was eligible for free agency. How long would the recovery take? Would he be the same player? It all came over him as he sat on the bench in stunned disbelief. Now that he’s made his way back, Hatcher is taking the positives learned from the ordeal.

“It was a blur. I couldn’t believe it happened to me. After I returned late in the fourth game of the season (following a separate foot issue), had a great year and now this happens? In the biggest game of the season? Everything happens for a reason. It’s funny, I’m kind of thankful for it,” he explains.

“I’m happy to be back with the guys. I’m ready now to go chase this Grey Cup. My first game back, ironically, is in Winnipeg. It comes full circle. I’m excited and very thankful.”

Another ironic element to the entire process was having Lee go through the same routine on the same timeline. Iron sharpens iron, as they say in the business, and Hatcher came out of the long off-season grind with a whole new appreciation of what it takes to get back on the field after a serious injury.

“T.J. was just across the border in Washington State but we were checking in every day throughout the off-season. It was important for each other to know how we were doing mentally and how our strength was improving, along with how our families were holding up. T.J. had been through the same injury years earlier (in 2016 with the Lions), so he knew what he was saying when he told me I’d be getting my strength back.

He came back last game in Calgary and made some huge plays. That touchdown-saving tackle, my wife was lying on my leg and I scared her so bad when I jumped up. I was so excited for him. I know how he’s feeling right now.”

“I love his intangibles and his characteristics. Mentally strong guy, the best receiver in the game if you ask me,” Lee said of Hatcher.

“When it happens to a person like that, it makes me share the burden of going through an Achilles, share the emotions and not make it all about me. I know the ebbs and flows of emotions he’s going to experience. I plan to be here for him and help him get better and stronger. That’s big. And I expect him to be there for me and tell him to make sure I don’t slip up on some things that I may have missed.”

Being that good, supportive teammate is certainly a part of Hatcher’s DNA. Case in point: following the Lions’ week three victory in Winnipeg when in a joyous visiting locker room, Hatcher could be seen on FaceTime with Alex Hollins following his big performance where he went over 200 yards receiving with a pair of majors. You couldn’t take the smile off number 4’s face.

“Seeing guys succeed and making plays, that feels like I’m the one making the plays. It challenges me. I want to get back and be as good or better than them. We challenge each other in this receiver room. The standard hasn’t changed since Lucky and Dom left this team,” Hatcher said.

“Who is going to be the guy week in and week out? It just makes me that much more ecstatic to be back out here contributing. Seeing these guys just ball out, is great to see.”

As if this week couldn’t be any more exciting and chaotic, Hatcher became a father for the second time as his wife Kiran gave birth to their son, Keon Jr., early on Monday. Talk about timing.

“Definitely a lot of exciting things going on right now,” the elder Hatcher added.

“When you have kids to take care of, you have to set the best example for them. My daughter Zoey is now five and I try to be the best father I can be. I want her to know what it’s like to be a great father and a great husband.”

If all goes according to plan, the kids will be able to watch Dad haul in receptions and touchdowns for years to come. The first big step on his renewed journey takes place in the same venue the last one ended with a thud last November.

“I don’t know where my mind will take me,” he said of walking through the same tunnel on Thursday night.

“I know I’m ready to get back into my role and making plays and being that guy mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally. I’m just ready to be me.”

