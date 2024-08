BC Lions co-general manager/head coach Rick Campbell issued the following statement on the status of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.:

“After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon’s injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.”

The Lions return to the practice field on Tuesday, August 6 ahead of a road tilt at the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, August 11. A full practice schedule will be sent over the weekend.