Upper Bowl is OPEN For August 18 FamFest Game

The BC Lions announced today that upper bowl seating is open at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place when we host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, August 18. Kickoff for our FamFest game in proud partnership with World Vision Canada is 4:00 pm.

Tickets can be secured HERE with adult prices starting at just $25 for adults and $15 for kids 17 and under. All game tickets for August 18 are also valid for free weekday entry to the PNE Fair.

“We are very excited to welcome another big crowd for our FamFest game, which has become a great highlight on our summer calendar,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“Football is fun for the entire family and we can’t wait to introduce fans of all ages to some of the excellent activities taking place both inside and outside on August 18.”

The fun begins outside at Terry Fox Plaza with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports at 1:00 pm. Kids attending the tailgate can enjoy face-painting, spray tattoos and several other activities while also meeting their favourite superheroes and princesses. Fans of all ages can enjoy food and beverages while $5 Molson Coors beverages are available for those 19 and over.

The first 5,000 kids through the gates will receive a free BC Lions jibbitz while a very special halftime concert features four-time Juno Award winner and legendary children’s performer Fred Penner.

Kids in attendance will also be given the chance to run on the field following the game.