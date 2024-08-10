Lions, BC Ferries Huddle Up For Later Sailing On August 31

The BC Lions and BC Ferries have huddled up for a big play to make Touchdown Pacific presented by WestJet more accessible to fans travelling from the lower mainland. We have announced today that the 9:00 pm sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on Saturday, August 31 has been moved to 10:00 pm, giving fans and ticket holders an extra hour to return to the mainland.

“A huge thank you to our friends at BC Ferries for working with us to improve the fan experience for our ticket holders making the trip across from the mainland,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“The enthusiasm for Touchdown Pacific has only increased since the calendar turned to August and our ability to allow even more flexibility for Lions fans is an added bonus.”

“We know many of our customers are Lions fans and we don’t want them to have to miss a moment of the Touchdown Pacific festivities,” said BC Ferries president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez.

“Getting people home in a timely way after the game is just another way we are connecting our customers with the people and places important to them.”

Touchdown Pacific between the Lions and Ottawa REDBLACKS represents the first-ever CFL contest in our provincial capital, coming on the heels of an exciting festival at Victoria’s Ship Point Inner Harbour on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 from 12:00-7:00 pm.

Click HERE for more information on the festival proceeding Saturday’s clash at Royal Athletic Park.