Stanback, Williams Earn Honour Roll Recognition For Second Time In Three Games

A pair of Lion playmakers made the grade on Tuesday as the CFL announced its week ten Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus. William Stanback earned the top grade at running back while Terry Williams was the highest-graded returner in Sunday’s clash with the Elks.

Stanback (73.2 PFF Grade)- rumbled for 87 yards on 13 total carries with 26 yards coming on the game’s opening drive, which ended on a David Mackie touchdown run. The bruising back added nine yards on three receptions. Stanback’s 518 rushing yards through nine games is third in the CFL behind Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira and Toronto’s Ka’Deem Carey.

Williams (71.3 PFF Grade)- recorded a season-high 152 yards on six kickoff returns, with his longest of the night going for 38 yards, while adding 29 yards on a pair of punt returns. Williams enters week 11 as the CFL’s leader with 758 kickoff return yards while averaging 23.0 yards per return.

Both players were also given weekly PFF honours following a narrow 25-24 loss at Calgary on July 21.