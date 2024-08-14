Lions Mourn Loss Of Legendary Coach Dan Dorazio

The BC Lions organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary coach Dan Dorazio.

Said Lions co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy:

“Along with being an unbelievable coach and lover of the game of football, Dan was beloved by all of his players and had a tremendous ability to make them better through his enthusiastic teaching of the game. Our thoughts are with his wife Lisa and their entire family.”

Following a five-year stint with the Calgary Stampeders (1998-200 2), which included two Grey Cup championships, Dorazio moved west with Wally Buono and served as offensive line coach for 15 seasons over a pair of stints in British Columbia (2003-14, 2016-18).

A master technician and profound influence for the countless number of players he led through the trenches, Dorazio’s tenure with the Lions produced ten CFL All-Stars and 14 West Division All-Stars on the offensive line while Rob Murphy (2005 and 2006) and Jovan Olafioye (2012) took home the CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award. He would earn Grey Cup rings in 2006 and 2011, bringing his career total to four.

Dorazio’s CFL career also included stints in Saskatchewan (2015) and Toronto (2019). The football lifer was preparing for his second season on the UBC Thunderbirds’ coaching staff and was previously hired as co-offensive co-ordinator at Simon Fraser in 2020.

Before moving north of the border, he spent 26 years in various programs in the NCAA.