Broxton Embraces Early Challenges, Now Leading By Example

Flashback to the 2022 Grey Cup Playoffs, Jarell Broxton was activated to solidify himself as the cornerstone to protect the BC Lions’ blind side for years to come.

Overcoming early challenges in his CFL career is the tale that will define Broxton as a player.

He transitioned from a defensive tackle to an offensive lineman in college. He played as a guard at Baylor University. Having suffered a season-ending torn bicep injury during his CFL debut in 2021, Broxton realizes the responsibility he must carry once he recovers to full health.

“As a new guy entering the league, you must work your way up. You have to start somewhere. I embrace that everywhere I go. If I’m not a starter right away, I learn from the guys in front of me, you wait for your turn and be positive about it. I trusted God’s timing and it worked out in my favour,” Broxton said.

During the 2022 Western Semi-Final, an urgent task arose for Broxton to fill in for CFL veteran Joel Figueroa, who played four seasons for the Lions. Broxton’s stellar performance at left tackle earned him another chance to start in the Western Final the following week — this time at left guard.

Broxton now plays primarily at left tackle for the Lions but still can play multiple positions — in the 2023 Western Final, he lined up with the defence for a goal line stop, just like the good old days.

“I was hoping they call that package going into the Western Final, I may as well have fun with it. Use my big body and we did get the three and out,” Broxton recalled.

He hasn’t looked back since. In 2023, Broxton suited up 17 regular season games, plus another two significant playoff games. He was rewarded with team nomination for the league’s Most Outstanding Lineman.

At 31 years old and playing his fourth CFL season, holding down the fort on the offensive line is an enormous responsibility that Broxton thrives to fulfill each week.

“It was my first time playing tackle when I arrived in the CFL. I had to take in the coaching and advice from the guys ahead of me. Just putting everything together. I definitely feel like I’m coming into my own. I accept the challenge of being on the blindside,” He added.

Amidst a busy week of getting the team back on track to the win column, it all started with a warm welcome of Nathan Rourke returning to BC from his journey in the NFL.

Co-general manager and head coach, Rick Campbell mentioned Rourke will practice this week and will suit up for the Week 11 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Knowing Nathan, I would say he will be ready to go. This is a fast 24 hours for him to hop on a plane and get here. Obviously, Jordan [Maksymic] is still here so the concept and things are similar. But we just want to make sure we day by day and make sure he’s properly ready to go,” Campbell added.

Any great offensive lineman will tell you they’re on the field to protect the quarterback regardless of the name that’s playing behind the centre. Whether it’s Rourke this week, Vernon Adams Jr. or Chase Brice, Broxton’s duty on the field remains unhindered.

While Adams Jr. is week to week from returning to action, the Week 11 matchup against Winnipeg is crucial for gaining an edge in the Western Division standings.

The inevitable challenge is to get off this current three-game slump.

“We’re not going to point fingers at anybody when stuff goes bad. Just knowing we have to hold each other accountable, making sure that we stay together as a group,” Broxton said.

“In professional football, there will be W’s and there will be L’s. We have to stick together through the challenges.”

The offensive line group has grown collectively over the last few seasons playing together. Broxton and teammate, Kent Perkins immediately became best friends when they stepped foot in BC. Canadian, Tyler Packer has emerged as a starter this season, while Sukh Chungh and Michael Couture are the savvy vets in this league.

“We’ve been together for a few years now. Even with Mike coming in for 2023, he fits right in with us. He’s the organizer of dinner when we go out. I think having a close group is key, it helps in keeping each other accountable,” Broxton said.

For Broxton, it’s all about letting his action speak for itself. As one of the cornerstones of this Lions team, his level of play on the field is contagious for the first-year players to model after.

First-year offensive line, Kory Woodruff showed up to camp standing next to Broxton — with an almost identical physical build.

“When I saw the film of Kory from rookie camp, I was like, ‘Yo, that kind of looks like me!’ He does have my body type. I feel like his story kind of reminds of me, being on the practice roster in your first season. His time will come,” Broxton added.

Broxton, the starting left tackle acts as if he is an older brother, showing the younger siblings the path to success.