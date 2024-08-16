Brian “Red” Hamilton to Highlight Melanoma Awareness at BC Lions’ Backyard Street Party

This Sunday, the BC Lions’ Backyard Street Party will feature a special appearance by Brian “Red” Hamilton, whose career in professional sports and personal health journey has made him a powerful advocate for melanoma awareness.

Hamilton’s connection with the BC Lions runs deep, dating back to the early days of his career when he worked closely with Ken ‘Kato’ Kasuya, the Lions’ legendary equipment manager. Kato’s mentorship was instrumental in shaping Hamilton’s approach to sports management, providing him with the skills and insight that would later make him an invaluable asset to the Vancouver Canucks.

“I cherished my time working so closely with Kato Kasuya for my entire 13 years with the Lions,” Hamilton recalls. “My favourite memory was winning the 1994 Grey Cup at home at BC Place. It was my first Grey Cup win, the building was crazy, and the atmosphere was electric.”

Hamilton’s move from the CFL to the NHL saw him become an essential member of the Canucks’ staff. However, it was during a routine game that his life took an unexpected turn. A fan in the stands noticed a mole on the back of Hamilton’s neck and felt compelled to alert him. Initially, it seemed like a minor concern, but that small act of vigilance turned out to be life-saving. The mole was diagnosed as melanoma, a serious and potentially deadly form of skin cancer.

“As soon as I received my melanoma diagnosis, I knew right away that I had to find the hockey fan who alerted me so I could thank her,” Hamilton said. “It turned out she was a medical student from Seattle named Nadia Popovici.

My family and I wanted Nadia to know what she had done, not just for me, but for my entire family. After trying to find her privately with no luck, the Canucks helped me post my story on social media. Our story went viral and within two hours, we had found her.”

Thanks to the early detection, Hamilton was able to receive prompt treatment. Today, he uses his platform to raise awareness about melanoma and the critical importance of early detection. His experience serves as a poignant reminder that even seemingly small actions can have a profound impact on someone’s life.

At the upcoming Backyard Street Party, Hamilton will partner with Melanoma Canada‘s Mole Mobile, a mobile screening unit that offers free skin checks to attendees. This initiative is particularly close to Hamilton’s heart, as it allows him to give back and potentially help others avoid the fate he narrowly escaped.

“I’ve learned so much about melanoma and other skin cancers since my diagnosis, including the fact that 85% of melanomas are preventable with proper sun safety habits,” Hamilton explains. “On top of that, I’ve also learned that middle-aged men in BC have the highest rate of melanoma in the entire country. The positive thing is that melanoma can usually be successfully treated if caught early – which is why regular skin checks are so critical.”

In addition to meeting Hamilton and hearing his story, fans will have the chance to learn more about melanoma prevention and receive free sunscreen and UV bracelets. These small but effective tools will help ensure everyone can enjoy the summer sun safely, without compromising their skin health.

“We jump on any opportunity to educate the public about what to look for, how to get checked, and how to prevent it in the first place,” Hamilton added.

“The Mole Mobile is doing just that, and in dozens of communities across BC. So far this summer, nearly 850 skin cancer risk assessments have been completed in the Mole Mobile, with thousands of more visitors accessing the important life-saving information the staff provide. The Mole Mobile is leading and facilitating an important conversation about the seriousness of both melanoma prevention and diagnosis across British Columbia.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with one of Canadian sports’ most respected figures and take a proactive step toward your health. Join us at the BC Lions’ Backyard Street Party this Sunday, August 18th, get a skin cancer risk assessment, and walk away with the knowledge and tools to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. Brian “Red” Hamilton’s story is a powerful testament to the importance of awareness, early action, and the life-saving power of community.