The Canadian Football League this morning announced its week 12 Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with the BC Lions’ Christian Covington emerging as the top-graded defensive lineman.

Covington (89.6 PFF Grade)- the big tackle was a key piece to the run-stopping game on Saturday as the unit held Ottawa to 62 yards on the ground. Covington also had a key forced fumble late in the fourth quarter which was recovered by Jonah Tavai. Through 11 games, the pride of Vancouver College has recorded 14 defensive tackles and three sacks.

Covington and the Lions are back on the practice field in Surrey today ahead of Saturday’s rematch with the Redblacks at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park. Touchdown Pacific presented by WestJet kicks off at 4:00 pm.