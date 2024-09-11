Game Preview | BC vs. TOR

The 7-6-0 BC Lions have their groove back. And with each remaining game between now and the Grey Cup playoffs, the challenge will be to live up to the standard they know they’re capable of. T.J. Lee and company have all eyes on the 6-6-0 Toronto Argonauts this Friday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Their first real home game in nearly a month should provide all the motivation they need to secure a third straight win ahead of their bye week.

Staring them in the face: an opponent who has dropped two in a row and is trying to re-discover their identity since the return of starting quarterback Chad Kelly. It’s shaping up to be another barnburner after the Boatmen prevailed by eight points in a back-and-forth season opener between the teams at BMO Field.

“We’re all desperate at this time of the year. It’s coming to an end, we want to hope we’ve knocked out all the rust and learned all the lessons,” explained Lee.

“In terms of us and winning games, we’ve shown we learned those lessons and won some close games. We expect to win this game as well and focus on what we have to do.”

Lee and the defence know they have to put forward a similar effort from what they’ve done over this two-game winning streak. Despite the recent struggles, Kelly is less than a year removed from winning CFL Most Outstanding Player following a 16-2 regular season for the Argos. Last week, receivers David Ungerer III and Maki Polk both went over 100 yards while the backfield boasts one of the best in Ka’Deem Carey. Physicality will be a big key to victory.

“Their offence is very aggressive-minded in terms of getting the ball out fast,” said Lee.

“Kelly is very stubborn in terms of where he likes to look; he likes to move around. On first down, he likes to throw it quick, on second he likes to throw it deep. If we understand that he can have this short stuff and we take away the deep ball, he’s going to be limited and frustrated. We need to get in his face, get some turnovers and win the game.”

And they know they can take nothing for granted just because things are looking good again with this mini tw0-game winning streak.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. Everybody’s fighting for their lives in the standings and the playoffs, so you’ve got to handle your business,” added head coach Rick Campbell.

“It’s good to have momentum but it’s something you earn and something you’ve got to keep going.”

A big part of the recent turnaround has been veterans like Lee learning new roles. Friday marks his third straight game at SAM linebacker, a position he admits has made him feel young once again.

“What makes it the most fun is that it’s a challenge I’ve never had before,” added the defensive back.

“Being here ten years, I thought I had gotten all I needed from this sport. At least that’s how I wanted to finish, but now I know there’s so much more to accomplish playing SAM. It sprouts my interest and maybe lengthens my career.”

The more Lee and the more defensive dominance, the better off they’ll be.

The Quarterbacks

# 12 Nathan Rourke– has now eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark in two straight games, both victories. No one will soon forget his only other start against Toronto in week three of the 2022 campaign where he first broke Gerry Dattilio’s single-game record for a Canadian quarterback with 436 yards while throwing four touchdown passes in a 44-3 win. Rourke has a record of 11-5 lifetime as a starter with 32 touchdown passes, good for fifth all-time amongst Canadian quarterbacks.

# 12 Chad Kelly- it’s been an uphill climb for Kelly since his return from suspension yet he still managed to rack up 463 passing yards in last week’s loss at the Redblacks. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first half did them in. The Argonauts have dropped two of three Kelly starts since his reinstatement.

3 Lions To Watch

OL # 57 Chris Schleuger- activated from the injured list, Schleuger gets the nod at Rourke’s blind side as the left tackle position sees a third starter in as many games. The veteran suited up in six games at left guard before going down and will be counted on to open holes for William Stanback and the stout run game.

WR # 19 Ayden Eberhardt– with two touchdown catches in as many games, the Wyoming product has seen extra time put in with Rourke begin to pay off. No shortage of weapons in this offence that suddenly has its swagger back.

LB # 48 Ryder Varga– sits third on the squad with 46 total tackles (42 defence, four special teams) this season and is a darkhorse candidate for the squad’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player nomination with five games to go.

Extra Yards

The game can be viewed on TSN in Canada and CBS Sports Network south of the border. American and international fans can stream the action on CFL+. Bob Marjanovich and Giulio Caravatta have the radio call on 980 CKNW and the Lions Audio Network beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00 pm. Harp Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal call the action on Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 beginning at 6:30 pm with pre-game coverage. Listeners can also tune in on Sirius XM Canada Talks Channel 167.

Schleuger’s return is one of two to the starting lineup as Riley Pickett moves up at fullback. David Knevel (hamstring) goes to the injured list. Other roster changes see rookie wide receiver Ezechiel Tieide come back on while running back Jordan Terrell makes his debut in a reserve role. Linebacker Jackson Taylor and defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko return to the practice roster to make room for Tieide.

The Lions did not trail for one second in each of their last two victories. Each win was also aided by a touchdown on the game’s opening series.

Bat signal flashing: Alexander Hollins is 119 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the first time in his young career.

Ironman streak alive: despite being limited in practice early in the week after tweaking his ankle, all-star defensive back Garry Peters will play in his 100th consecutive game as a Lion. This streak has been intact since he originally signed with the team in 2018 free agency. As versatile as they come, the former Clemson standout who once traded gloves with Odell Beckham Jr. after a bowl game win continues to play at an elite level.

Speaking of defensive back greatness: Lee’s interception in Montreal puts him seventh on the club’s all-time list and three behind Dante Marsh for sixth. With 28 for his career, he also needs 19 to match his defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips for second spot. Canadian Football Hall of Famer Larry Crawford remains on top with 51. Lee’s nine defensive tackles in Montreal was a new career-high and with one more will tie T.J. Hill for 25th all-time in CFL history with 526.

Despite winning three straight and four of the last five meetings overall, the Argonauts have struggled at BC Place going winless since the 2017 regular season finale. The Boatmen are just 4-14 in Vancouver dating back to 2003.

