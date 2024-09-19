Lions Announce Plans For Fourth Annual Orange Shirt Day Game

The BC Lions return home to battle the Hamilton Tiger-Cats next Friday, September 27 in our Orange Shirt Day Game presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LiUNA! Local 1611. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 7:30 pm.

For the fourth consecutive season, our club is proud and honoured to pay respect to Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation– a federal statutory holiday held on September 30 every year.

This special game is also supported by FortisBC, Pomerleau Construction and Leavitt Machinery.

Dating back to 2013, the date of September 30 has been marked as Orange Shirt Day in recognition of survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential School System and their families.

“We are truly honoured to host the Orange Shirt Day Game for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating our commitment to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and standing alongside the entire Canadian Football League in recognizing this significant day,” says Jamie Taras, director of community partnerships for the Lions.

“As an organization, we believe it is essential to deepen our understanding of the painful history and ongoing effects of residential schools, to raise awareness among our fans, and to foster strong relationships within the Indigenous community.”

Details for next week’s game were unveiled at a Thursday media event:

On the field, players will don special Orange Shirt Day warmup jerseys which will be raffled off in support of the Orange Shirt Society and Indian Residential Schools Survivors’ Society (IRSSS).

The club is also proud to present a $20,000 cheque to the Orange Shirt Society and to host hundreds of Residential School survivors and their families.

“We are proud to announce our continued partnership with the BC Lions in support of Orange Shirt Day, an initiative dedicated to honouring survivors of the Indian Residential School system and raising awareness about the ongoing impacts of these institutions,” adds Orange Shirt Society president, Shannon Henderson.

“The BC Lions have been leaders in this space, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to Truth and Reconciliation through their impactful community engagement and awareness campaigns.”

The first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive free Orange t-shirts. This year’s shirt features a refreshed design including the artwork of Tanner Timothy from the Sliammon and We Wai Kai First Nations.

Last year we invited local artists to help create a new look for the Orange Shirt Day t-shirt. Tanner was selected from the group to collaborate with Corrine Hunt. His beautiful mountain lion paws will adorn the sleeves of the 2024 t-shirt.

With ‘Paddling Together’ serving as this year’s theme, the football club is proud to showcase teamwork and people coming together to honour Truth and Reconciliation.

Halftime features a performance by Canadian electronic duo The Halluci Nation, while DJ Oshow and a handful of other talented Indigenous performers provide the pre-game entertainment.

We are also proud to welcome back our Indigenous Marketplace, presented by Destination Indigenous, allowing vendors to promote and sell their products throughout the evening on the BC Place concourse.

Additional Quotes From Partners:

TJ Schmaltz, chief people and legal officer at Prospera Credit Union:

“As part of our efforts to support Indigenous communities and the path toward meaningful truth and reconciliation, we’re proud to partner with the BC Lions for a third straight year as a sponsor of their Indigenous Youth Football program and Orange Shirt Day Game in support of the Orange Shirt Society. Our employees are excited to be on-site again to hand out this year’s Indigenous-inspired BC Lions t-shirts and engage with Indigenous business vendors at the game.”

Al Leonard, executive vice-president of capital infrastructure, BC Hydro:

“Building strong, progressive relationships with the First Nations and Indigenous communities most impacted by our presence in their territories and fostering dialogue continues to be a focus of BC Hydro’s work in advancing reconciliation and in acknowledging the harms of the past and their continued impact. Sports bring communities together and we are proud to be a part of the Orange Shirt Day Game with the BC Lions, as we mark the 2024 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and remember the children who never returned home and honour and support residential school survivors and grieving families.”

Nav Malhotra, business manager and secretary/treasurer of LiUNA! Local 1611:

“We are proud to partner with the BC Lions once again for the Orange Shirt Day Game. For us, this is an opportunity to use the rallying power of sport to recognize and honour survivors of Canada’s residential schools.”

Janet Devaney, senior manager, community & Indigenous initiatives at FortisBC:

“FortisBC strives to be a leader in establishing and maintaining strong, positive relationships with Indigenous communities. We acknowledge the importance of fostering dialogue and advancing Reconciliation and are grateful to participate in the Orange Shirt Day game day with the BC Lions. We recognize that sports is good medicine for many Indigenous communities and we encourage everyone to deepen their understanding of Indigenous culture by engaging in conversations and experiences that acknowledge the tragic legacy of residential schools.”

Bradley Gunnlaugson, regional director of Pomerleau Construction:

“We are honoured to partner for the third year with the BC Lions in support of Orange Shirt Day and in commemoration of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. At Pomerleau, we are committed to contributing to the prosperity of Indigenous Peoples within the industry and in surrounding First Nation communities.

John Mutis, executive vice-president and COO of Leavitt Machinery:

“Leavitt Machinery is honoured to support the BC Lions’ Orange Shirt Day event for the third consecutive year. This important initiative raises awareness and underscores the significance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, impacting thousands across the province. Our continued participation aims to foster a more informed and compassionate society, encouraging meaningful dialogue and positive change.”