Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 29 HAM 32 (OT)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions (7-8-0) are officially behind the 8-ball in the race for a home playoff game and failed to move into a position to clinch their spot next week following a stunning turn of events and 32-29 overtime loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-9-0) on Friday night at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Bo Levi Mitchell and the Ticats kept fighting despite trailing 16-0 at the half and 23-11 early in the fourth quarter. The result moves them to within two points of Toronto for third place in the East. Now for some game takes.

Opportunity Wasted

Nathan Rourke and company looked to be in control after a touchdown on the opening series and three field goals from Sean Whyte that gave the home side a 16-point cushion at the break. They restored a two-possession lead when Rourke ran for his second major of the night to put them ahead 23-8 early in the fourth. Mitchell and the offence wouldn’t go away as they pulled ahead 26-23 before another Whyte field goal with no time left forced the extra session.

The Lions were position to win it with a major but were stopped a yard short on Hamilton’s five-yard line. That was the result in a nutshell. The Lions had to settle for another field goal on their first overtime possession before a marginal pass interference penalty on Ronald Kent Jr. gave Hamilton a new life before an Ante Litre touchdown run sealed the comeback.

“They were making plays at a faster level than we were,” said Rick Campbell after the loss.

“This league to me is totally up for grabs on who’s going to win it and it’s going to come down to who makes plays in the fourth quarter and they made more than we did tonight.”

Fingers will be pointed in every direction following this collapse, including the defence which couldn’t seem to shut the door on a few occasions after the half. No excuses from anyone after they allowed Mitchell to finish 34/40 for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Kent Jr. recorded a first-half interception in the losing effort.

“It came down to situations,” said T.J. Lee.

“I mean, long story short, as a defence we need to make plays down the stretch at the end of the game when it matters most. We had a good three quarters but it’s also a team game; we’ve got to play complimentary ball in all facets and that’s that.”

The same can be said for the offence which got the better start they were seeking yet couldn’t deliver the knockout punch.

“I would agree with that,” added Campbell.

“We do some really good things and we have some really good intentions, but we miss some plays that are going to be difference makers of, you know, picking up first downs, staying on the field or scoring a touchdown, whatever that is. So, we need to keep working and making sure people are on the same page.”

“Not happy with it,” said Rourke of his performance.

“I think that, especially in this league, your offence goes as much as your quarterback allows you to. I think there were times I was playing well and moved the ball and there was times we weren’t moving the ball and that was because I wasn’t making the throws or making the reads. I thought that our defence played unbelievably in the first half. We just couldn’t put any points together, couldn’t finish drives and at the end, we didn’t make enough plays. I missed too many throws. Can’t expect to win like that.”

How this one will impact their long-term outcome remains up to them.

Key Numbers

32– the Cats scored all of their points in the second half and overtime: a total of four touchdowns, a pair of two-point conversions and a field goal to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

2/5– the Lions were a dismal 40 per cent on five red zone opportunities: a recurring problem through much of this season.

4/4– the visitors were perfect in the red zone with their final execution serving as the overtime touchdown winner.

1,044- William Stanback surpassed the 1k rushing mark for the third time in his brilliant career. He finished this contest with 103 yards on 15 carries.

Next Up

The Lions are back at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place next Friday, October 4 for a clash with the Calgary Stampeders. BC Turkey Association presents our Gravy Bowl game with tickets available HERE. The 4-9-1 Stampeders are on a bye this week.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com