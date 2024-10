The BC Lions announced on Monday that national fullback Dylan St. Pierre has been signed to the practice roster.

St. Pierre (6’2, 225 lbs)- originally signed with the team after attending a Las Vegas free agent camp in early 2023. St. Pierre would earn a spot on the practice squad following a strong training camp showing in Kamloops and made his professional debut in the Western Final at Winnipeg last November.

Before turning pro, St. Pierre suited up as a receiver with his hometown Ottawa Gee-Gees and recorded 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns across 33 games.