Edwards-Cooper Reunites With Familiar DB Core

With BC being his home for the last few years, the desire was to always come back for the next season.

For Jalon Edwards-Cooper, he desperately wanted to re-sign with the Lions this offseason.

“Originally, I did want to be back here. With the business side of things, it just didn’t work out. For me, having a child, I had to look out for my family. When I signed with Saskatchewan, it was bittersweet. I had to call all the guys and let them know that I’m not going to be back,” Edwards-Cooper recalled.

When he reported to Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp this May, Edwards-Cooper was still dealing with his shoulder rehab. Unfortunately, he did not pass the physical test to participate in training camp.

“Even though the strength of my shoulder was up to speed, the doctors didn’t like how my shoulder looked. So, I was only there for two days and went back to the States,” Edwards-Cooper recalled.

He used the next four months to ensure he’s going to be able to play in 2024. About three weeks after his departure in Saskatchewan, Lions assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, Ryan Phillips picked up his phone to recruit his former player.

It was already on the back of his mind to potentially return to BC. But first, he had to get healthy.

Edwards-Cooper signed with the Lions on August 22nd, 2024, returning to a familiar environment that he calls home.

“I feel very comfortable here in BC. It feels like I haven’t left. It feels like I’ve been here for the whole season with the guys I call brothers. Even though it’s been a month, I feel very comfortable. Just fitting in with the guys and enjoying the camaraderie, brotherhood,” he added.

The 27-year-old started his first game in 2024 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week, registering three defensive tackles.

Edwards-Cooper says the game just comes naturally when he’s been playing the majority of his life. He plays fast, he plays at one speed and he’s going to hit the ball carrier.

Knowing what’s at stake with three regular-season games left on the calendar, he knows he must help his team to close out games.

“Finish is a big word. We have to play four quarters. It’s a great group of guys, we have to finish, that’s the main thing,” he added.

Edwards-Cooper’s fellow teammate, T.J. Lee is excited to have a close friend back in the secondary.

“That’s my Houston brother. I love his mindset and what he brings to the team. He’s a very aggressive DB in his tackling and coverage. Just him as a person and how he makes us close as a group,” Lee said.

T.J. Lee himself is also taking a slightly different approach to the game, now he’s reached veteran status.

At 33 years old, Lee must do what’s best for his family.

After bouncing back from a serious Achilles injury at the end of 2023, Lee is displaying a remarkable season — registering 49 tackles, three special teams tackles and two interceptions since returning to the field in Week seven.

With many more individual accolades piling up in his CFL career, Lee is taking advice from his family and physical therapist about his longevity as a football player.

The Guardian Cap was newly introduced to CFL players, and several players across the league are taking the initiative to wear it in-game. Lee is the first BC Lions to wear the Guardian Cap in action.

“Bye week is when you self-correct over things. Just talking with my family and physical therapist. It was something I decided based on their opinions. I feel like, as a football player, we have this prescribed thinking like, ‘I don’t’ want to do it because I’m used to this and that.’”

“I’ve been able to reinvent myself every year and be open to changes. So, it was just a matter of being open to change of my wife’s influence, my physical therapist’s influence,” Lee added.

He’s made two Achilles injuries work. He’s certain he’ll make this protective cap work as well.

“There were guys that were shy, didn’t know what it would look like from a DB’s perspective. Down the line, if it helps, I’m glad I was on it. If it ever becomes mandatory, I will be one step ahead. I tell my kids about safety, protecting their head and what kind of example am I setting for them,” Lee added.

Over the last four games, Lee has embraced a new position as a strong-side linebacker, who previously played nine seasons as a boundary halfback in his CFL career.

Despite the changes happening in Lee’s life, he’s thrilled to be able to gain new perspectives and lead the Lions.

“I get to be close to the ball whichever way it goes at SAM linebacker, I’m excited for that,” he added.