Lions Secure Berth In Grey Cup Playoffs

The BC Lions are playoff-bound for a third straight season as they punched their November ticket with the combination of Friday’s win over Calgary and week 18 losses by Hamilton and Edmonton.

And plenty is still at stake as it sets the stage for a huge showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders next Saturday, October 12. Kickoff at Mosaic Stadium is 4:00 pm PT (TSN/CFL+/980 CKNW/Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600).

A win for the Leos in Regina would move them to within one point of securing second in the division and a third consecutive Western Semi-Final at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Saturday, November 2.

The squad’s 70th regular season concludes with a visit from the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, October 19 at 4:00 pm.

Join us for Future Stars night as we pay tribute to amateur football in the province. Upper bowl seating is open with adult tickets starting at $25 and kids 17 and under for $15.

Our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports gets underway at 1:00 pm with entertainment, games and food and beverage options which include Molson Coors beverages for $5 (19 and over).