The BC Lions announced today that American defensive back Tyler Coyle has been signed to the practice roster.

Coyle (6’1, 215 lbs)- moves north after training camp stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns to begin the 2024 NFL season. The Windsor, Connecticut native signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 and would appear in three games with the team over two seasons, racking up eight total tackles and playing a role on both defence and special teams.

Coyle suited up in 35 games at UConn from 2017-19 and racked up 260 total tackles (161 solo, 99 assisted), 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He then transferred to Purdue for his senior season and recorded 13 defensive tackles in three contests.