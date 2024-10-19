Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 27 MTL 3

(Vancouver)- It may not have meant much as far as their position in the standings. But the BC Lions (9-9-0) may have acquired a solid dose of much-needed motivation as they wrapped up their regular season with an impressive and at times very convincing 27-3 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in front of 28,406 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The squad not only salvaged a .500 record in their 70th campaign but perhaps sent warning alarms throughout the Canadian Football League that it may be a formidable playoff underdog in two weeks. Now for some Game Takes.

Vernon Adams Jr. and the offence came out firing on all cylinders in the quarterback’s first start in two-and-a-half months as he completed a 43-yard dime to Justin McInnis on the first play from scrimmage and then capped off the opening series with a one-yard plunge of his own. Later in the opening quarter, he completed a brilliant 52-yard touchdown bomb to Stanley Berryhill III which helped propel the home side to a 17-0 lead at the half.

The second half saw a touchdown completion to Alexander Hollins to help put it out of reach. They also left points on the field courtesy of a pair of interceptions. Thankfully, it didn’t cost them as it was also a banner night for the Lions’ defence after they held Montreal to three points despite three red zone trips with two of those ending with goal-line stands. The defensive front was out for blood but ultimately the resurgence of Adams Jr., back to his early season form and promoting Rick Campbell to pretty much confirm number three will be behind centre for the November 2 Western Semi-Final.

” I want to give him the opportunity to finish what he started. That’s what I’ve talked to him about and we’ll go from there,” Campbell said.

“It’s been tough time just sitting back and watching how everything unfolded throughout the season, but I’m just glad I got an opportunity tonight and my playmakers helped me look better than I am and my O-Line did a fantastic job,” Adams Jr. stated.

“Whatever sacks I took, that was really on me. I’m just happy we got a good win tonight and we get back to work next week getting ready for the playoffs.”

The veteran finished 26/36 for 385 yards and the two touchdown strikes to earn his first victory since back on July 13th against Saskatchewan; three weeks before the knee injury changed the outlook on his season.

As for Adams Jr. staying locked in and ready for the next opportunity, the head coach had this to say:

“I’m always so happy for guys that do things the right way. Both Nathan and Vernon, but obviously Vernon today. Wise beyond his years as far as not complaining and not feeling sorry for himself and doing things the right way all the time. And it matters. It matters to the team but also matters that it’s how he showed up today. Appreciate him.”

You got the sense both quarterbacks were going to play a role in what transpires. Getting the rise in play from the entire group will certainly pay off come next month.

“I’m just happy to have 3 back. You know, we love Nathan. But just happy to have 3 back out there making plays and taking control of this team. He had a great night,” said Keon Hatcher who recorded a season-high 117 receiving yards.

“You’ve got to keep that rolling and take that into the playoffs. Stay together.”

Key Numbers

1,469– the final receiving yard total for McInnis after he hauled in seven receptions for 106 in this win. McInnis has a 126-yard cushion on Ottawa’s Justin Hardy for the league lead. Hardy has one more game to play.

526– the net offence for the home side in this convincing win.

424- the total yards from Adams Jr. as he also chipped in with 39 and the major on the ground. Being a dual threat can pay dividends.

66.6 per cent– the Lions converted two of three red zone opportunities. Sean Whyte rounded out the scoring by hitting both of his field goal attempts.

3– the Lions only took three penalties for 14 yards as discipline will once again be a huge factor starting in a couple of weeks.

Next Up

The Lions have a bye for the final week of the regular season before beginning preparations for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2 at either Saskatchewan or Winnipeg. It all gets settled next Saturday as the Blue Bombers visit Montreal and the Roughriders play host to Calgary. A Blue Bomber win or tie would wrap up first in the West and send the Lions to Regina while a loss means Saskatchewan could then claim first place by beating Calgary and setting up a Lion trip to Manitoba.

