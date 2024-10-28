Bo Lokombo Earns Nomination For Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award

On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Football League announced Bo Lokombo as a nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

The award is given annually in honour of Jake Gaudaur, a distinguished World War II veteran who also served as the league’s longest-tenured commissioner, to the Canadian player who best embodies attributes of strength, courage, determination, comradeship and contribution to Canadian comminutes.

A ten-year CFL veteran, Lokombo has rallied around his unsurpassable work ethic to battle injuries, position changes and personal setbacks while serving as a key mentor to young contributors who have stepped up for the football club.

Lokombo has also been a proud ambassador for World Vision Canada, the Lions’ national charity partner. This was highlighted by a trip to Kenya in March of this year, where Lokombo and a group of CFL players and representatives visited a local school and youth centre with members of World Vision’s head office and made an appearance at the Kakuma Refugee Camp, one of the seven largest in the world.

In September, Lokombo announced he would donate $200 for every Lions sack to World Vision. Throughout his Lions career, he has also been a staple at several of our club’s community programs including our Indigenous Youth Program, Team Up To End Racism, Energy Champions and Women’s Flag Football.

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award winner will be announced on Thursday, November 14 at the CFL Most Outstanding Player Awards Show in Vancouver as part of festivities for the 111th Grey Cup.