Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 19 SSK 28

Regina, SK– It came down to missed opportunities and simple execution lapses as the BC Lions’ playoff journey came to an end in Saturday’s 28-19 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Western Semi-Final defeat sends the squad into another offseason of ‘what ifs’ and puts the pursuit of the elusive seventh Grey Cup for the franchise on hold for at least another year. Now for some game takes.

About Those Turnovers

We talked going in about the opportunistic Roughriders and their plus-26 turnover ratio in the regular season. That storyline was front and centre in this one. With the visitors leading 6-3 in the second quarter, Vernon Adams Jr. threw his first interception of the night to former teammate Marcus Sayles. The Riders responded with an 11-play touchdown drive as A.J. Ouellette scored his first of two majors on the night. After Adams Jr. responded with a touchdown strike to Justin McInnis to tie the game at 13 before the half, it looked as though we could be in for a frantic playoff finish. If not for some more timely miscues, it may have ended differently.

The second half saw two more Adams interceptions while Sean Whyte hit the upright on a field goal try with the score 20-16 Saskatchewan. Making matters worse was the fact that one occurred after the defence had stuffed the Riders on a third and one. A key turnover on downs with no points to show for it was a tough pill to swallow. Whyte also missed his first convert attempt after the opening touchdown of the game from Jevon Cottoy. Four points left out there that could have been handy. Critical mistakes and critical moments will come back and haunt you.

“We had some opportunities on offence and defence to make some plays to swing the game. They did and we didn’t,” said the Lions’ head coach.

“That’s what it came down to. I have zero issues with our effort, our want to. But we just didn’t execute a few things that would have made a difference in the game.”

Adams Jr. finished his night 20/33 for 317 yards and the two majors. He delivered on his statement to not play conservatively and at times in this one it paid dividends. Cottoy was his leading receiver with 82 yards on five receptions and 56 of those yards coming on his scoring play on the first drive. In the end, it wasn’t enough.

“That’s a good team over there. They didn’t really do anything we hadn’t seen and I was just trying to make plays,” said Adams Jr.

“The end of the game interception is just trying to make something happen, off the scramble. The second interception I stepped up in the pocket, saw my guy late and was trying to make something happen again. It’s just a tough part of the game and yeah, that’s just how it went.”

Adams’ final turnover fell into the hands of Roland Milligan with under two minutes to play when the Lions were in desperate need of two scores to steal it. The Riders had a nine-point advantage after executing a two-point convert on their final touchdown of the night.

“I give Saskatchewan credit. I always like to say when we win, we have something to do with it, so credit to them for making the plays needed to win the game,” said Campbell.

We’re all disappointed. It’s tough in the playoffs, it’s just an abrupt ending. You’re just going for weeks on end for months and months and doing football and all of a sudden, it’s ‘who are we playing next week?’ And now we’re not. Part of the reality of it all.”

Added veteran defensive back T.J. Lee:

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but I mean, it’s football, right? Only one team wins, wins every day. So, that was my message to the guys. It’s not us this year. I had to go around and thank them individually for their sacrifice, you know, as a leader, thank you for sacrificing everything for your team and buying in. It just wasn’t enough this year. And that was my message.”

And now the long offseason begins. It will take a while to dissect what went wrong in a season that started off with high hopes and took a wrong turn in the in the middle stretch.

Key Numbers

102– rushing yards for Saskatchewan who went with the two-headed backfield monster of Ouellette and Ryquell Armstead.

16/24– the Riders were solid on second-down conversions in this game, a real letdown after it looked like the visitors got a huge leg up on time of possession with their early touchdown to open the scoring.

1/2– the Lions only capitalized on one of their two red zone tries and had to settle for an 18-yard Whyte field goal, continuing the theme of leaving points out on the field.

8– consecutive road playoff game losses for the Lions with their most recent victory coming in the 2009 Eastern Semi-Final at Hamilton.

And Finally..

Heartfelt thank yous to all the great fans who read and engage with our content. It truly is an honour to do it and it will make winning that next Grey Cup that much more sweeter.

