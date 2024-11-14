Breaking Barriers | Carolyn Cody Proudly Accepts Jane Mawby Tribute Award

Since walking through the doors of BC Lions headquarters for the first time in 2013, Carolyn Cody has worn many hats and, in the process, climbed the organization’s corporate ladder. On Thursday night of Grey Cup week, she was recognized at the CFL level by winning the Jane Mawby Tribute Award. First created in 2019, the award is given to a highly valued, yet too often unsung, current employee at the club or league level.

Cody’s current position as Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations involves a major role in the ongoing synergy between the business side, football operations, and the club’s digital content strategy. It’s no secret that Amar Doman’s ownership tenure has seen a major spike in the Lions’ presence on the local business scene and a consistently evolving digital content voice that rivals some of the very best in pro sports. This award just further validates the outstanding commitment to bolstering the brand.

“Winning this award is truly validating. It’s a recognition that the energy and effort I put into my work and this organization are both seen and appreciated,” she explains.

“Selfishly, we all want that moment of acknowledgement, and I hope that more opportunities arise to recognize the people who work tirelessly every day for the CFL and our teams.”

The organization has also made major strides in game presentation which also carries over from the dedication required to promote the brand in all of those other areas mentioned. Cody and the Lions’ marketing staff certainly can’t control what happens on the scoreboard, yet keeping fans entertained between the whistles with fun scoreboard activations and entertaining contests can win fans back, win or lose. It’s a complete team effort throughout the entire operation. Game days truly reveal how special it is to see the entire club come together as one. Cody admits it’s hard to truly differentiate which of the accomplishments have meant the most.

“My list is endless. I’m proud of how we reimagined our game presentation to focus on creativity and fan engagement, finding new ways to integrate sponsorships and improve our ticketing experience,” says Cody.

“I’m proud of the branding and content that showcase our team, emphasizing beautiful visuals and powerful storytelling. Every fan interaction and event where people share how the team’s turnaround has positively impacted them fills me with pride. But what I’m most proud of is supporting my colleagues—encouraging them to stretch their limits and letting them know I’ll always have their backs.”

“Carolyn bleeds the colours of not only the Lions organization, but the entire CFL,” adds Lions’ President Duane Vienneau.

“Along with bringing an excellent vision for every role she’s served in; Carolyn has also been a major influence and mentor for everyone within our football club’s business operations.”

Another unique element of the award is the fact four of five winners are now female; including long-time Lions’ Finance Director Carol Longmuir in 2021. Seeing the number of great women across the CFL earn this type of recognition is near and dear to Cody’s heart. Before moving to the West Coast to attend the University of British Columbia, she was a proud Hamiltonian who grew up going to Tiger-Cats games at the old Ivor Wynne Stadium.

“It’s incredibly special that four out of five Jane Mawby Memorial Award winners are women, which speaks to the impact women make in this league, often in roles behind the scenes,” adds Cody.

“This award validates the hard work so many of us put in off the field, and I hope it’s just the beginning. I look forward to the day when we see a woman honoured as Coach of the Year.”

The Lions, of course, made history in 2021 with the hiring of Tanya Henderson as the CFL’s first full-time female coach. Along with Cody and Longmuir, the club also employs females in several key positions from

“It’s inspiring to see the BC Lions breaking barriers by championing diversity across our organization. When you open doors to a broader range of talent, you expand the possibilities of what we can accomplish together,” explains Cody.

“From creative content to football operations to game presentation, this commitment to inclusion fuels innovation, and I’m proud to be part of a team that embraces forward-thinking, culture-shifting ideas every day.”

As festivities for the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver heat up every day, it won’t get any less disappointing not to have the hometown Lions in action. The club can still proudly boast an impressive group of people working behind the scenes.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com