Lions Part Ways With Campbell, Promote McEvoy & Rigmaiden

The BC Lions announced they have parted ways with co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell. As part of football operations re-structuring, the club named Neil McEvoy as president of football operations and Ryan Rigmaiden as general manager.

“We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival. He’s a great coach and a great friend,” said president Duane Vienneau.

“We’re proud to have Neil and Ryan in their new roles with the preparation for 2025 already underway. Our goal remains the same: to be in Grey Cup contention every year.”

McEvoy is set to begin his 29th season with the organization after spending the last four years as co-general manager. Originally joining the franchise in 1996 in the ticket sales department, the Surrey native also served in media relations before making the jump to football operations.

Rigmaiden becomes the club’s 17th general manager after spending the last three seasons as the assistant general manager and director of player personnel. The Spokane, Washington native returned to the Lions ahead of 2021 as director of US scouting. His first stint with the club began in that same role from 2013-17 and resulted in the acquisition of many of the club’s key players from south of the border. He then moved to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2018-20 as director of college scouting while winning a Grey Cup ring in his second season. Before moving to the CFL, Rigmaiden served as director of player personnel for the Arena Football League Spokane Shock starting in 2006 before his promotion to general manager in 2010.