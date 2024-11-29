Lions Re-Sign Juliano Falaniko, Add Six More Americans To Roster

The BC Lions announced today they have re-signed American DL Juliano Falaniko and added six more Americans to the roster:

WR Stacy Chukwumezie, WR Hayden Hatten, DL Mark Ho Ching, DL Scean Mustin-Sherman, DL Adam Rodriguez and DB Anthony Witherstone.

Falaniko (6’4, 245 lbs)- returns for a second year with the squad after suiting up in five regular season games in 2024 and spending the remainder of the year on the practice roster. Falaniko recorded four defensive tackles, one forced fumble and had his first career sack in the Lions’ Touchdown Pacific victory over Ottawa on August 31 in Victoria.

Chukwumezie (6’2, 180 lbs)- moves north after a rookie mini-camp appearance with the New York Giants in 2023 before being selected in the XFL Draft by the Vegas Vipers. The Downey, California native suited up in 28 games at Northern Arizona from 2018-22 and would haul in 96 receptions for 1,629 yards and 12 touchdowns. A 2021 All-Big Sky selection, he added 31 rushing yards and one major on eight carries.

Hatten (6’1, 217 lbs)- the Scottsdale, Arizona native attended 2024 training camp with the Seattle Seahawks before being released on August 26. Hatten previously enjoyed a solid career with Idaho from 2019-23. A three-time First-Team All-Big Sky and two-time FCS All-American, Hatten recorded 244 receptions for 3,349 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also added three completions on five pass attempts for 107 yards and two majors.

Ho Ching (6’3, 290 lbs)- attended rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in 2024 after suiting up in 31 games at Northern Arizona from 2019-23. The big defensive tackle registered 54 total tackles (23 solo, 31 assisted), 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks and four pass knockdowns. The Oakland, California native was voted a team captain for the Lumberjacks in 2023.

Mustin-Sherman (6’2, 325 lbs)- the native of Fontana, California had stints with the XFL Houston Roughnecks and Arena Football League Green Bay Blizzard from 2023-24. After one season at Citrus College, Mustin-Sherman transferred to Sam Houston State from 2018-21 and recorded d 55 total tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and a pair of blocked kicks in 44 games. In the Spring season of 2021, he helped the squad go 10-0 and win the FCS National Championship.

Rodriguez (6’2, 240 lbs)- gained his first pro experience with the USFL Philadelphia Stars from 2022-23 and recorded 27 total tackles in ten contests. The native of Springville, Utah attended Weber State 2017-19 and registered 199 total tackles (98 solo, 101 assisted), 41 tackles for a loss, 22 sacks, ten pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Witherstone (6’0, 190 lbs)- moved north for 2024 training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following a stint at Kansas City Chiefs camp appearance in 2023 where he recorded one tackle in his lone pre-season appearance against New Orleans. In 35 games at Merrimack College from 2017-22, Witherstone recorded 74 tackles, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 19 pass breakups.