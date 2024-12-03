Bucking A New Trend

May 16th of next year marks the 20th anniversary of Buck Pierce first arriving in British Columbia as an unheralded quarterback out of New Mexico State. Officially named the 28th head coach in the club’s 70-year history on Tuesday, Pierce admits he never thought coming back in this capacity would be a reality. After all, the priority in 2005 was simply proving he could play professionally in a country that was still foreign to him. It’s safe to say he passed that test with flying colours.

And while the skyline of Surrey near club headquarters features several more high-rises and he may have to get used to rush hour traffic on King George Boulevard at all hours of the day and evening, his first few hours in the office already feel like old times. Now the work begins for the 43-year-old first-time head coach who emerged from a group of several solid candidates.

“It’s very surreal. I’m grateful to the organization for once again believing in me,” said the new sideline boss on Tuesday afternoon.

“Yeah, it’s crazy to think we’re almost 20 years removed from my career and life in Canada and I can’t wait to lead this organization on their path back to a Grey Cup.”

In between his 35 starts as a Lion, his first Grey Cup ring in 2006 and 8,964 passing yards- good for tenth on the Lions’ all-time list- and return to the West Coast this week was a successful ten-year run in Winnipeg that included two more championships and his role in the ascension of players that included Zach Collaros, Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski and Kenny Lawler into the CFL’s upper echelon of offensive star power.

That offensive resume Pierce possesses is what quickly saw him rise to the top of the list of head coaching candidates. After being involved in Saskatchewan’s process last winter, Pierce felt like now was the time to make the jump.

“My memories of Vancouver and playing days with the BC Lions were amazing,” explained the new head coach.

“The teammates I had and the friends I made were some of the fondest memories for me. I always hoped my journey and my path would lead me back here someday. When the opportunity came up here shortly after the Grey Cup, it was extremely exciting. It’s been kind of a whirlwind but I have wonderful support from my wife (Lori) and kids (9-year-old daughter Bailey and 7-year-old son Bo) back home.

“This team has been knocking on the door for a few years, we’ve seen that first-hand battling against them. There are plenty of talented players in place and a few foundational pieces here. The team is close.” Buck Pierce

One of those foundational pieces is quarterback Nathan Rourke who aims to regain some of the magic from his 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian campaign. With this hire coming exactly one week following the trade of Vernon Adams Jr. to Calgary, it serves as another step to re-establishing Rourke as the one with the keys to the car.

“There’s a lot to like about the guy,” said Pierce of his new starting quarterback.

“He’s extremely hardworking, extremely passionate and he’s done things don’t he field that you’re just in awe of. I’m excited to begin that process with him. I think we’re going to get along great and look forward to working with him every day.”

And in a lot of ways, it’s bucking a trend that hasn’t been seen here very much. Outside of the one-year experiment with Jeff Tedford in 2015, the last head coach with a pure offensive background for the Lions was an interim stint with Adam Rita in 2002.

It’s funny how life brings unexpected turns. Pierce originally caught the eye of Wally Buono courtesy of a tip from a source in the NFL ahead of the team’s Portland free agent camp ahead of that 2005 season. The quarterback drove himself five hours from his Crescent City, California home to try out for the squad. The rest, as they say, is history. The decision to try out for the Lions led to the planting of longtime roots in Canada. Winnipeg is where he met Lori, not too long after his trade to the Bombers ahead of the 2010 campaign.

“I was very fortunate to be in a place as long as I have. I was there (Winnipeg) for 14 years. I started my coaching career there and was there with Mike O’Shea since the start of his tenure. I credit him for a lot of things that I’ve been able to achieve and learn. He’s been a big difference in my coaching career,” said Buck of his Bomber mentor.

And it’s certainly going to involve a lot of hard work from day one, but now Pierce and whoever comes in to fill out his coaching staff will strive to get the Lions back to Winnipeg’s level, a place they enjoyed for the majority of his time here as a player when the team was in the middle of four straight first-place finishes in the West and sipped from the Grey Cup in 2006. Many Lion fans might remember Pierce was on the field to pitch Ian Smart the ball as the running back scored their only touchdown in the 25-14 win over Montreal to help secure a fifth championship in team history.

“That’s our goal: to compete for and win championships every year,” added Pierce.

“My first stint here and what we were able to achieve in those days; was all about the team. We worked all together toward those goals. I couldn’t be more excited for the chance to bring that environment back.”

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com