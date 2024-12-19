Lions Sign DB Perryman Through 2026, Add WR Lenius To The Roster

The BC Lions announced today that American defensive back Jordan Perryman has re-signed with the team through 2026 while free agent National wide receiver Brayden Lenius has been signed to the roster.

Perryman (6’0, 200 lbs)- returns for a second year in black and orange after emerging from 2024 training camp as one of the more impressive newcomers on defence. He dressed in ten regular season games and registered 13 total tackles (seven defence, six special teams) while earning the Honour Roll selection on special teams by Pro Football Focus following a week 11 performance against Winnipeg.

Before moving north, Perryman attended 2023 training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Hanford, California native suited up in 42 games at UC Davis from 2017-21 and registered 140 combined tackles (117 solo, 23 assisted), 23 pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries while earning First-Team All-Big Sky honours after the Fall 2021 campaign.

Perryman then transferred to the Washington Huskies for his senior season and would register 37 tackles and one pass breakup across ten games before recording five tackles in the Huskies’ Alamo Bowl win over Texas.

Lenius (6’5, 230 lbs)- a round two (15th overall) selection by Saskatchewan in the 2019 CFL Draft, Lenius would appear in 26 regular season games with the Roughriders over the next four seasons with 83 receptions for 659 yards and five touchdowns. The big receiver scored his first CFL major against the Lions in week one of a 2021 campaign that saw a career-best 459 yards and four majors in 14 regular season games. He then earned a contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 before returning to Saskatchewan in August of that year.

After starring at North Vancouver’s Carson Graham Secondary and moving to the Los Angeles area for his grade 12 year, the Regina-born Lenius played at the University of Washington from 2014-17 while sitting out the 2016 season as a redshirt. With the Huskies, he hauled in 42 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games.

He then transferred to New Mexico for his senior season and caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Lobos.