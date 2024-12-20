Lions Add Four To Roster Including Former Seahawks LB Richardson

The BC Lions have signed four more to the 2025 roster: American linebacker Devin Richardson, National defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens and American offensive linemen Tyler Smith and Tairiq Stewart.

Richardson (6’2, 229 lbs)- signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in May and was re-added to the team’s practice roster in October following his release at the end of training camp. Richardson played his senior season at Washington State where he racked up 62 total tackles (31 solo, 31 assisted), 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in 12 games.

He played in 20 games at Texas from 2021-22 and played a prominent role on defence in his second season with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in nine games. Appeared in 15 games at New Mexico from 2018-20 while earning Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American after leading the team with 69 tackles in 2019.

Smith (6’8, 310 lbs)- signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a non-drafted free agent and was waived following rookie mini-camp at the end of May. The big lineman was a five-year starter at Western Carolina from 2018-23. Over 54 consecutive starts, believed to be a program record, Tyler was a first-team All-Southern Conference in 2023 and a two-time second-team All-Southern Conference selection (2021, 2022). He also helped the Catamount offence record a program record of 5,339 yards of total offence in 2022.

Stevens (6’1, 255 lbs)- a first-round selection (6th overall) of the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2021, the Toronto native appeared in 20 games with the team from 2022-24 and recorded eight defensive tackles and ten more on special teams. Stevens played for the University of Maine Black Bears from 2017-20, registering 211 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries across 29 games. After being selected by Ottawa, he played at West Virginia for his final season of eligibility and recorded 12 total tackles in 12 games with the Mountaineers.

Stewart (6’6, 300 lbs)- moved north for Edmonton Elks training camp in 2024 after signing with the team on May 16. The Cleveland, Ohio native suited up at ASA College in Brooklyn from 2018-19 and was part of an offence that averaged 46.7 points per game, good for second in the nation while they had the second-best rushing attack with 254.6 yards per game.

He transferred to North Carolina A&T for his final two seasons and suited up in 29 games with the Aggies while earning All-CAA Second Team in 2023 and All-Big South First Team in 2022. Stewart also suited up in the HBCU Legacy Bowl in February 2024.